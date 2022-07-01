DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy has pleaded not guilty, according to online court documents.
50-year-old Christopher Michael Chaviers was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in May 2022.
Chaviers was arrested on May 20, after a report was made on May 5 with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He was then booked into the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.
Along with entering his plea of not guilty on June 1, Chaviers waived his right to have an arraignment.
Online court documents show a jury trial has been scheduled for August 8, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.