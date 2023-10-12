MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is dead after an accident near Guntersville on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO).

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, MCCO investigators responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Claysville, near Baptist Camp Road off Highway 431.

Joshua Green, a 37-year-old man from Boaz, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Guntersville Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident.