ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after court documents say he used a social media app to send lewd pictures of himself to an underage girl.

Devon Darius Abbott was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene matter, which the Sand Mountain Reporter says involved a 14-year-old girl.

The Boaz resident used Snapchat and “knowingly enticed, persuaded, seduced, coerced, or lured…a child…to meet with [him]…for the purpose of engaging” in sexual-related activity, according to online records.

On or around May 7, Abbott is accused of sending a photo of his privates through Snapchat. That picture, court documents say, “depicts actual or simulated nudity, sexual conduct, or sadomasochistic abuse to a child,” and then names the victim.

Court records say he also requested similar pictures from the underage girl.

Abbott was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on May 19 after reports say a family member found the messages and notified authorities.

He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

If released, conditions of his bond would include not being allowed to use cellphones or smartphones, no internet access or social media, not leaving the state, and supervision by Etowah County Corrections.