DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse-related charges following a DeKalb County Grand Jury indictment.

34-year-old Stephen Robert Palmer was arrested on November 17. He was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to recently filed court motions, Palmer was in the custody of the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Alabama. A motion to transfer him from that facility to Dekalb County for the grand jury warrant was entered into the court system on November 9.

Palmer was indicted on October 12.

Stephen Palmer (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show Palmer was indicted on ten charges that involved four different victims, all under the age of 16 but some older than 12.

Palmer now remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail on a $250,000 bond.