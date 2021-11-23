Boaz man charged with sex abuse of a child, bond set at $2 million

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Boaz man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges regarding sexual abuse of a child, a $2 million bond was set.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Tomas Juan Francisco, 47, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than twelve and taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said investigators who specialize in crimes against children and sex crimes conducted the investigation into Francisco. They also said he may face more charges as the investigation continues.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “I can’t stress enough how important it is that we protect our children from predators. I wish there was a way we could prevent this sort of thing from happening to any child, but our job is to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

A $2 million bond was set for Francisco.

Sheriff Welden added, “The only way to prevent these types of crimes is at the family level. Please pay attention to who your younger family members are around and what their intentions might be. And never hesitate to call us if you think something criminal has taken place.”

Anyone who knows of a child who may be abused can call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.