DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man has been arrested following a Grand Jury indictment for charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Recent jail records indicate that 50-year-old Christopher Michael Chaviers was arrested on May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The case was brought before a Grand Jury in April.

According to online court records, the report for the charges was taken on May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond for Chaviers was set at $100,000.

A hearing has been set on June 1 at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse for his bond to be reduced, along with his arraignment.