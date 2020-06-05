Boaz man charged with possession and production of child pornography with intent to distribute

BOAZ, Ala. – Authorities say a cyber tip led to the arrest of a man accused of possessing and producing child pornography with the intent of sharing it.

The Boaz Police Department said they began investigating a suspect, Joshua Lee Allen Briscoe, 30 of Boaz, after a tip was made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators with the Boaz Police Department and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office searched Briscoe’s residence on May 19. Investigators confiscated multiple electronic devices from the home.

Investigators say they uncovered numerous child pornograph images on Briscoe’s phone.

Authorities arrested Briscoe on June 3, charging him with five counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of possession with intent to disseminate, and one count of producing child pornography.

Briscoe was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he is held on a $200,000 bond.