Boaz groups come together to help those impacted by EF2 tornado

BOAZ, Ala. – Since the EF-2 tornado hit Boaz on the evening of Easter Sunday, neighbors have been helping neighbors in a way like never before.

One Boaz church is putting its grill into high gear to feed storm victims, those helping to clean up damage, and first responders.

Each morning, Whitesboro Baptist Church members set up at Big Ed’s Fireworks parking lot to cook hamburgers and hotdogs, to go along with chips, snacks and cold drinks for anybody who might be in need.

“We’ve had folks that have lost their houses that have come by and gotten food. We’ve had folks that are just working. We’ve had folks that have just been impacted by the storm just wanting us to pray with them and we’ve been able to do that. Anybody coming through needing something to eat, it`s here for them,” explained pastor Alan Hallmark.

Church members are also delivering boxes of food to those who have been impacted by the storms, but cannot get away from cleaning up the damage at their homes.

The Boaz Chamber of Commerce, Boaz Church of God, Dale’s BBQ & Spices Smokehouse are also partnering to offer dinner to anyone affected by Sunday’s tornado