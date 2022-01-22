Boaz donates $10K to Snead State horticulture program

The City of Boaz presented a $10,000 contribution to the horticulture program at Snead State Community College to grow a partnership that began a year ago. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Boaz City Councilman Johnny Willis, Snead State Instructor and Head of the Horticulture Program Dr. Tom Warren, Boaz Mayor David Dyar and Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. (Snead State Community College)

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Boaz is continuing its partnership with Snead State Community College’s horticulture program with a $10,000 donation.

The donation, delivered by Boaz Mayor David Dyar and Councilman Johnny Willis, will fund horticulture students’ efforts with growing annuals and vegetables for the city. Last year, the city donated $7,500 toward the effort.

“Students will take the flowers they have grown and plant them around the city including downtown, the Park on Main, and the Boaz Senior Center,” said Dr. Tom Warren, Snead State’s biology and horticulture instructor. Students will also coordinate with Kenny Smith of the Boaz Maintenance Department.

“I would like to thank Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore for his continued leadership in allowing the City of Boaz to partner with Dr. Warren and the horticulture program,” Mayor Dyar said. “This relationship has allowed for continued community engagement and investment which benefits both the citizens of Boaz and the students at Snead State.”

Last year’s donation went toward growing and planting things in downtown and around Old Mill Park.

“One of the objectives of a community college is being engaged with the community where the college is located,” Warren said. “This partnership is the embodiment of what the community college is about – finding needs in the community which also provide opportunities for our students.”

Snead State added a greenhouse in 2019 to support the horticulture program. For more information, visit snead.edu or contact Dr. Warren at twarren@snead.edu.