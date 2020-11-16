Boaz City Schools transitioning to virtual learning Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. – Sunday, Boaz City Schools announced it will transition back to fully virtual learning Tuesday.

Dr. Todd Haynie, Superintendent said the decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the school district, along with a rising number of quarantines associated with possible exposures.

The school district will stay on fully virtual learning until Friday, December 4. Students will resume face-to-face learning on Monday, December 7.

Haynie said athletics will continue as scheduled.