BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz city magistrate Crissy Ginn was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, Boaz police said.

Chief Josh Gaskin said Ginn, 39, is accused of buying pills from a former inmate. Police began investigating after a complaint from a concerned citizen, he said.

Marshall County Jail records show Ginn was booked into the jail around 11:30 a.m. and released at noon.

The case is still under investigation, Gaskin said.