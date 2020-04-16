Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce creates disaster relief fund

BOAZ, Ala.- The Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce has created a disaster relief fund to help those affected by the Easter Sunday EF2 tornado that destroyed several homes and businesses.

Chamber leaders are getting out themselves and helping cleanup neighborhoods, and feed victims.

The chamber is also accepting donations of water, diapers, work gloves, individually wrapped snacks and more for those whose homes may have been destroyed.

They are also working with electricians, tree service workers, plumbers and the Baptist Disaster Relief Organization to help the victims get back on their feet.

“A lot of people do not have homeowner’s insurance. A lot of times, things happen, the power gets pulled out of their house, it takes money to fix those things,” said chamber chairman Kerry Mitchell.