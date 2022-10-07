SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The second annual Bluegrass of the Valley is coming to Scottsboro next weekend.

The music festival will bring the dulcet tones of Appalachia to the Scottsboro Fairgrounds on Oct. 14 and 15.

The event, which benefits American Legion Post 30 and Veterans of Foreign Wars post 6073, will kick off with the Zion Bluegrass District at 5 p.m. on Friday before ending the night with headliner Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.

Music will kick back off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and run all day until headliner Authentic Unlimited takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Along with music the event will feature arts and craft vendors and concessions.

Admission into the festival is $10 for Friday night, $15 for Saturday or $20 for both days. Children 10 and under get in for free.

The event will also feature campgrounds for those interested in full hook-up site tickets are $30 and basic camping is available for $15.

There will be free parking available at the event.