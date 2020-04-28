Blessing Box opens at Henager Library

HENAGER, Ala. – People all across the Tennessee Valley are giving back during the COVID-19 crisis. Folks in Henager now have a new way to give to those who may be in need through a blessing box outside the library.

It is also where those who may not be able to put as much food on their table can turn for help. Monday, there were several cans of food and other types of nonperishable food items.

The motto is “bring what you can. Take what you need.”

The Dekalb County Extension Office has helped get blessing boxes put in different parts of the county, but during this COVID-19 pandemic, they really saw a need in Henager.

“Pople especially during this COVID-19 situation where we’re at home, we’re stuck at home, we’re eating more groceries at home than we probably ever have. That just kind of highlights when there’s a deficiency of groceries or things, especially for people in need,” said Lori Wheeler.

People can also put other things in the blessing box that someone may need, like cleaning supplies and toiletries.

There are other blessing boxes in Geraldine, Fort Payne, Dog Town and Collinsville.