MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a Monday morning crash in Marshall County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirms.

Authorities say a crash involving two vehicles happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Alabama 75 near Irvin Road, about one mile south of Douglas.

63-year-old John Harris Fisher was killed when the 2001 Mercedes SLK320 he was driving crossed over the center line and hit a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by 69-year-old Rita Jo Chesser of Blountsville.

According to ALEA, Fisher was pronounced dead on the scene. Chesser was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say no further information is available at this time as they continue to investigate the crash.