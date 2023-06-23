MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — John Cooper, Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), is set to appear before a judge in a bench trial on August 2.

Online court records say Cooper has retained George M. Barnett as his counsel, who appeared before the court on Friday, June 23.

News 19 reached out to Barnett’s office, which provided the following statement:

My office represents Mr. John R. Cooper in his personal capacity. This morning [June 12, 2023], Mr. Cooper directed me to file a complaint for Declaratory Judgment cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor who is falsely claiming an easement on Mr. Cooper’s property. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter. George M. Barnett, Attorney at Law

Cooper was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 12 at 11:53 a.m. before posting his $500 bond at 12:35 p.m., confirmed the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Willy Orr.

The ALDOT Director turned himself in on harassment/intimidation charges, Orr explained, adding that the MCSO had a warrant for his arrest.

When News 19 reached out to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk regarding Cooper’s charges, we were referred to his attorney while the legal process was carried out.

Cooper’s bench trial is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on August 2.