SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – An extreme haunted house in Scottsboro is back for another year of frights after its grand opening in 2022.

Bedlam features two haunted options: the original experience, during which guests can make their way through the haunted house and come face-to-face with the monsters; and the extreme experience, which lets those monsters essentially haze their visitors by picking them up, throwing them around, and more.

News 19 did NOT do the “extreme,” because, let’s be honest… it’s difficult enough for us to make it through a haunted house like this without the added obstacles!

Tickets for the original experience are $25, and extreme tickets are $30. There’s also a VIP experience with a surprise ending that costs the bravest of guests $50.

Bedlam is located at 109 N. Houston Street in Scottsboro. The haunt is open Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.