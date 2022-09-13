GADSDEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new “home” in Etowah County.

According to a news release from the company, a new location will open on September 16 in Gadsden.

“The Albertville, [Ala.] location has been growing for several years and will be migrating to the new Attalla/Gadsden location since it is so close,” the company wrote in a statement.

The new 48,000 square foot facility will feature two 27-foot heated and enclosed delivery bays, two fully covered service drop-off lanes, and 12 fully enclosed service bays to accommodate the company’s expansion.

“I think it’s going to be great for the customers!” said Vice-President Colin Baerlin. “We always feel like we want more space and now we have more room to grow.”

The grand opening ceremony this week will be attended by Governor Kay Ivey, Gadsden Mayor Larry Means, and several other local officials. Learn more about Bankston Motor Homes here.