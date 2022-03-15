MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a public service announcement to parents and teachers alike about a legal synthetic drug making its way through local schools.

The substance, called “THC-O” is a synthetic analog compound derived from federally legal hemp plants and is currently not considered a controlled substance.

“It doesn’t contain THC like in marijuana. Once ingested, the compound IS metabolized by the body into THC, which will make the person “high,” Marshall County authorities said in their Facebook post. “We have received reports that this has been found in a few of our schools recently.”

THC-O acetate (also known as THC-O or ATHC) is a chemical twin of THC. This means that even THC-O is a cannabinoid, it’s not naturally occurring and can only be manufactured through newer cannabis technology.

According to a recent article on Forbes, a series of extractions need to happen to create THC-O.

First, CBD is extracted from less than 0.3% THC hemp (made federally legal by the 2018 Farm Bill). Delta-8 THC is then extracted from the CBD. Last, the organic solvent acetic anhydride, a highly-flammable colorless compound, is administered to the delta-8 THC molecules, a process that eliminates all terpenes and flavonoids, resulting in a flavorless, scentless, motor oil-thick THC isolate with severe potency.

The synthetic is becoming more popular among teens and young adults, and is most commonly available in vapes, tinctures, and gummies.

As of early 2022, it is considered legal, because THC-O is derived from federally legal hemp and doesn’t contain delta-9 THC.

Researchers have concluded that THC-O is a “prodrug,” or a compound that must be metabolized to activate. Once THC-O is ingested and metabolized by the body, what’s left is a variation of delta-9 THC, meaning the variation is absorbed and circulates easily in the body.

“We encourage parents and teachers to talk with students about the dangers of this substance,” the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said. “As of right now, this item is legal and we will be reaching out to lawmakers to keep accessibility of this product away from students in Alabama.”

Officials encourage parents and guardians to research on their own to learn more about the synthetic drug and its effects.