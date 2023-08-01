GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several law enforcement and emergency agencies have been conducting a search near the Guntersville Dam.

A responder on the scene confirmed with News 19 that there is a search on Lake Guntersville that started late Monday night. Search crews and divers can be seen near the Guntersville Dam.

The responder said the search started again at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has been going all day.

News 19 has crews on the scene and is working to bring you updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.