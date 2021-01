RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a girl reported missing from Rainsville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Emilia Lynn Newman, 14, was last seen in the area of Kings Way around 8 p.m. Saturday, and believe she may be in danger.

Newman is 5′ 0,” weighs 130 lbs., and has green eyes and blonde/strawberry hair.

Anyone with information on Newman’s location should call Rainsville Police at (256) 638-2157.