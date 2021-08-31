Authorities searching for missing Georgia man last seen at High Falls Park

Chad Dylan Black was last seen swimming in High Falls Park around 3:40 p.m. Monday. (Photo courtesy Park Director Cody Oliver)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple agencies are trying to find a man who was last seen swimming in High Falls Park Monday afternoon.

High Falls Park Director Cody Oliver confirmed Chad Dylan Black, 35, was swimming around 3:40 p.m. with a friend who later contacted authorities after losing track of him.

DeKalb County EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey said the EMA was coordinating search efforts yesterday, which also involved park leadership and the Grove Oak Fire Department.

Posey said the search was called off due to foul weather and teams will resume searching once it clears up.

Black weighs approximately 200 pounds and has blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a red shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on Black’s location should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.