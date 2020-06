ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are looking for a missing Alzheimer’s patient.

Police say Arnold Lee Patterson, 81, was last in contact with his family on Monday, June 22, around 5:30 p.m.

Patterson is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 165 lbs., and may be wearing a back brace.

If you have any information about Patterson’s location, call Albertville Police dispatch at (256) 878-1212 or your local law enforcement office.