Authorities searching for Gurley man believed to be medically endangered

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Gurley man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

Robert Sisk, of Gurley, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Thursday driving his 2013 Grey Chevrolet Silverado K1500. His license plate number is AL 6532AC4. Authorities said Sisk is believed to be medically endangered.



His last known location was around the Keel Mountain Road area.

If you see Sisk, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.