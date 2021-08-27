Authorities searching for Gurley man believed to be medically endangered

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Gurley man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

Robert Sisk, of Gurley, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Thursday driving his 2013 Grey Chevrolet Silverado K1500. His license plate number is AL 6532AC4. Authorities said Sisk is believed to be medically endangered.

Sisk is believed to be medically endangered. He is believed to be driving his 2013 Chevy Silverado.

His last known location was around the Keel Mountain Road area.

If you see Sisk, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News