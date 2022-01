RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A work-release inmate walked off a worksite on Monday morning, according to the Rainsville Police Department.

Authorities said the inmate was working at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum and walked off from the crew.

Rainsville Police said there is an increased police presence in the area as authorities search for the inmate.

They asked residents to use caution and report any strangers in their yard or coming to their door.