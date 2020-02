DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help locating a woman from Ider.

Authorities say Nina Mariea Bryan, 37, was reported missing since 10 a.m. on February 13, from County Road 713.

Bryan is described as weighing 130 lbs, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

If any member of the public knows of her whereabouts or has seen her, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.