Authorities search for missing teen in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old boy that ran away from home.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith says Brandon Tyrone McCullom-Owens left home on March 19 and has had no contact with family since that time.

Brandon is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 175lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what Brandon was wearing when he left or what direction he may have traveled.

If anyone has any contact with Brandon or knows where he is, call the Albertville Police Department at (256) 878-1212 anytime or contact the ADP Detective Division at (256) 891-8274 during business hours.