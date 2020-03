Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, criminal investigation. Abstract blurry image.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A search and rescue is underway at a cave near the Guntersville dam. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man and a woman fell inside the cave.

The woman fell 50 feet and was rescued. Emergency crews took her to an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the man.