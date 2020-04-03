AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for juvenile that ran away with 3-year-old boy

3-year-old Jacobey Stewart (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Emilia Newman (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 13-year-old who has run away with a 3-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said Emilia Newman, 13, ran away and took a neighbor’s child, 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart, with her. The sheriff’s office said the two went missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday from Griffin Street in Powell.

The sheriff’s office said Jacobey takes medicine daily for his kidneys and still wear diapers due to medical issues.

Jacobey was last seen wearing a red shirt with black and white stripes down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two are traveling in a 2006 Light Green Mercury Mariner with tag number 28BK859. Authorities do not know the direction they are traveling in, but Newman has run away to the Scottsboro and Chattanooga, Tennessee area in the past.

The sheriff’s office said Newman in 5’3″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where they could be, call the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.