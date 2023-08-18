JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating after they say a body was found in the river off County Road 67, near the Marshall County line.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen said JCSO received a call from a fisherman who stated a body, wrapped in plastic, washed up in the river near a boat launch on County Road 67 near the Jackson/Marshall County line.

JCSO is being assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Guntersville Rescue Squad, Game and Fish and the Alabama Marine Patrol.

At this time, authorities are waiting for the coroner to arrive at the scene.

News 19 crews are on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.