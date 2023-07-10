FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The Fort Payne Fire Department (FPFD) says it is working to address two different hazardous material spills.

FPFD said the first spill occurred on Glenn Boulevard SW near Interstate 59 at around 12:40 p.m. Monday. The department said crews are working to clean up the spill but work may take several hours.

Traffic in the area is very congested, according to the FPFD. Residents are asked to avoid the area. The department said a portion of Alabama Highway 35 and the southbound exit on I-59 are shut down at this time.

FPFD said the second incident happened around 3 p.m. on 35th Street N.E. The department said 35th Street from Gault Avenue to the railroad crossing is closed while crews work to address the spill.