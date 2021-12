MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A woman died Tuesday when her vehicle left the road and overturned in Marshall County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers identified the woman as Melia Paige Jenkins, 50 of Scottsboro.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy 75 near Piney Grove Road, around five miles north of Albertville.

Authorities confirm Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.

ALEA Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.