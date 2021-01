DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Collinsville died in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that Jackie Junior Bowers, 61, died when a GMC Acadia hit a tractor he was standing near, causing the tractor to hit him.

The crash happened on DeKalk County Road 44 near CR 446, around five miles east of Fyffe.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.