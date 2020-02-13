Authorities identify man killed by officers in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Authorities say a man killed Monday morning by law enforcement officers pointed a gun at officers before they shot and killed him.

Authorities identified the man in a Thursday morning news conference as Thomas Ray Chamblee, 34.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the incident started with a domestic violence call at a home in Boaz. When they arrived at the home, Chamblee had already left and a woman at the home had to be taken to a hospital for her injuries, Sims said.

Police began searching countywide for Chamblee’s vehicle and found it abandoned near Lazy Creek Circle in Albertville, Sims said. They also received calls from neighbors saying Chamblee was at a home there.

Authorities negotiated with Chamblee to come out, and Sims said he came out holding a handgun. He leveled it at officers and they fired, Sims said.

“Our officers were threatened, and they did what they had to do to protect themselves and to protect the public that night,” Sims said.

Police from Albertville, Boaz and Douglas were involved along with Marshall County deputies, Sims said. Authorities did not disclose which agency’s officers may have fired shots, citing the State Bureau of Investigation ongoing investigation.

Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said while the final results of the investigation were not yet complete, it appeared officers followed correct procedures in the shooting.

“All their actions certainly appear to be reasonable, necessary and appropriate,” Johnson said.