Authorities ask for help locating missing man in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since September 7.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Gordon, 24, left his job in Albertville to go get something to eat.

Gordon is described as being 6’2″ tall, and weighing 200 lbs. Authorities say Gordon may be travelling in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Alabama tag #474H54.

If you know where Michael Gordon is, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256)582-2034.