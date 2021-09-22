Authorities ask for help locating missing man in Marshall County

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who hasn’t been seen since September 7.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Gordon, 24, left his job in Albertville to go get something to eat.

Gordon is described as being 6’2″ tall, and weighing 200 lbs. Authorities say Gordon may be travelling in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Alabama tag #474H54.

If you know where Michael Gordon is, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256)582-2034.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News