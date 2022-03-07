RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in Rainsville on Thursday, March 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Tony Dwight Wilbanks of Rainsville was arrested after he was found doing “donuts” on an ATV in the parking lot of the Rainsville Agribusiness Center. Wilbanks was arrested on active warrants for resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence and obstructing government operations.

Bryan Nelson Miller, 50, of Rainsville was found in a ditch on the side of the road by authorities, who say Miller was asleep with a bottle of vodka next to him. He was arrested for public intoxication.

35-year-old Paul William Poe or Rainsville was arrested on third-degree burglary charges after he was found sleeping in his vehicle in the driveway of private property on VFW Road. When law enforcement investigated the situation, they say Poe had been under the residence at the location to steal insulation and wiring. Those living at the home say they did not know Poe. He was additionally charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say 25-year-old Rebecca Ann Wallace of Dutton was arrested after they say she tried stealing a car at the City Park in Rainsville around 12:20 one afternoon. According to the report, the owner of the vehicle confronted Wallace and would not let her leave before calling police. The sheriff’s office says due to her behavior, they believed Wallace to be under the influence of drugs at the time. She was charged with first-degree attempted theft of property and public intoxication.

Chief Edmondson said “I am very proud of the officers’ hard work on these arrests.”