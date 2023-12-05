ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Asbury High employee has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Rains, 28, of Albertville, was charged after school officials and SRO deputies received information of a school employee acting inappropriately with a student. This charge is a class B felony in Alabama.

Rains was set a property bond of $25,000.

“As soon as we received this report, my office and Marshall County school officials acting promptly to resolve this matter. The individual was removed from further contact with any students during the investigation. We take the safety and protection of the students serious and when matters like this arise, we will act expeditiously.” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

News 19 reached out to the Marshall County School System for a comment regarding the situation but at the time of this publication have not heard back.