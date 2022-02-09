MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Students in grades 6-12 at Asbury Schools have a new resource to get basic items they may not be able to access at home.

It’s called the Ram Nation Station: a collection of unused lockers, filled with food, clothes, shoes, hygiene and laundry products, and more.

The station started when two special education teachers noticed a need. One of their students was caught taking money from a peer. Instead of punishing him, they simply asked, ‘why?’.

“When we started talking to the student, he broke down and explained to us that he was hungry, that he was going hungry,” Asbury High School collaborative special education teacher Tashia Phillips said. “We really didn’t realize what was going on.”

They used money from their own pockets to buy some extra snacks to help him out. They quickly learned he wasn’t the only one who needed help.

“We had several students that started coming in, and saying, ‘hey, any chance you can find me some socks? Or clothes? Or even shoes’,” Phillips said. “The more children that were coming in and stuff, it was overwhelming. So we got to talking, like how can we do this?”

What started with just six lockers quickly grew to more than 30.

Phillips and her room partner, Chasity Dickerson, filled all of them in the beginning. Now, they’re relying on donations to help keep them stocked.

“Some days we come in in the mornings and we might have one or two items, and sometimes one of these lockers might be completely empty,” Phillips said.

She said she’s not sure exactly how many students take from the station, but they’re trusted to take only what they need.

“We have made this 100% on the honor system,” Phillips said.

She adds that she is content not knowing exactly how many students are getting the help, saying it’s more important to keep operations anonymous, so students feel comfortable.

“They don’t want people to know, there are lots of things that are going on at home that they don’t want to explain or anything,” she said. “You know, no questions asked.”

Phillips said the station isn’t even just for those who need to take from it.

Every day, her special education students help stock and take inventory of the Ram Nation Station. They itemize every product that needs to be replaced. They say they are extremely grateful for the donations they have received so far. They are open to accepting more as well.

For anyone interested in donating themselves, they can call the school at (256) 878-4068 or email the teachers directly at phillips.tashia@marshallk12.org and dickersoncb@marshallk12.org.