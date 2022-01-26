DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, many are looking for safer options to let loose and have some fun. Many people are headed back outdoors and into nature.

DeSoto State Parks in DeKalb County is one of many parks seeing an uptick in traffic because of the pandemic.

“We have actually, ever since COVID started, we’ve been busier than I can ever remember us being. So, a whole lot more traffic,” park superintendent Josh Hughes said.

The picnic area overlooking the falls is closed to visitors for planned construction but is expected to open back up at the beginning of March.

“Thousands of visitors enjoy DeSoto Falls every year, and it’s no secret that we cherish it as a truly special place,” Hughes told News 19.