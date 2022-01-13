Armed robbery suspects wanted in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to have been involved with an armed robbery in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Authorities say around 9:30 and 10 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at the Fuel City/Citgo gas station on Highway 72 and County Road 50.

Officers and deputies with the Hollywood Police Department, Scottsboro Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They learned a man went into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect left the store and got into the passenger seat of a black Nissan Altima, possibly between a 2013 to 2017 model, and took off east on Highway 72. He was wearing a bright blue hoodie with “UNDER ARMOR” in bright yellow letters on the front, with sunglasses, a camouflage mask and gloves.

**Stock photo of Nissan Altima** (Provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the car is believed to be a woman wearing a bright-colored hoodie.

If you have any information on either of the suspects, contact Investigator Tim Creel at 256-599-7600 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.