Arab Water Works: No water in portions of Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A water outage was reported in northeast Alabama Thursday morning.

Arab Water Works said customers across the City of Arab and the Hopewell community were without water after heavy rain Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, Arab Mayor Bob Joslin said several water lines were completely washed away, and crews would need to wait for floodwaters to recede before working to fix the broken mains.

Arab Water Works officials said Thursday morning there was no estimate on when service will be restored.