Arab store hosts free community dinner

ARAB, Ala. – Warehouse Discount Groceries in Arab hosted a free drive-through community dinner Thursday evening.

Store employees organized the event and partnered with the Dixieland Barbecue food truck.

Food truck owners cooked about 80 pounds of Boston butts to make sandwiches and around 200 to 300 hotdogs.

Volunteers were wearing gloves and masks throughout the food preparation and while handing out meals.

Event organizer and Warehouse Discount Groceries manager Cindy Mullican told WHNT News 19 that she has worked at the store for 38 years and has never seen anything like COVID-19 or the impact it has had on the community and economy.

She said the free community dinner is her way of saying thank you for the many things the community has done for her employees.

“Atrion made us these nice shields for our protection. We’ve had a bunch of customers make us face masks. We’ve had a bunch of local churches and people bring us food because they know we’re on the front line, too,” said Mullican.