Arab school district adopts new GPA policy after 30 years

ARAB, Ala. – The Arab Board of Education passed a big policy change at their last meeting.

After a lot of discussion between parents and GPA committee members, the GPA policy has officially changed after 30 years.

Superintendent Johnny Berry told News 19 the district had been using a “graduated” GPA policy which basically means in order to get a 4.0, a student had to have a 100 average in every class for all four high school years.

It has been changed to a “standard” 4.0 GPA policy to put students on a level playing field and potentially increase scholarship eligibility.

“It wasn’t a bad policy, it just was different. There are still school districts that use something very similar. I ran across a couple when we were doing our research. It was a good policy and our kids are getting good scholarship money, but we felt like we were leaving some money on the table and therefore there was the need for change,” said Berry.

The new GPA policy will not affect any of the students at the high school now because of legal issues, but it will begin with incoming freshmen, the Class of 2025.