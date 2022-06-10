ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab Police Department is searching for a man that they say shot at officers following a chase late Thursday night.

Arab Chief of Police Shane Washburn says authorities are looking for 39-year-old Sherman Nicholas Pierce.

Washburn says Arab PD Officers were in a police pursuit with Pierce in the area of Guntersville Road around midnight Thursday. Pierce turned onto Warrenton Road, and then onto Point of Pines.

According to Washburn, the vehicle drove off the road, which is when Pierce got out of the vehicle, shot at officers and ran into a nearby woodline.

Washburn says one of the mirrors on a patrol vehicle was hit, but no officers were injured.

Sherman Nicholas Pierce

(Arab Police Department)

The Arab Police Department along with the Guntersville Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search.

Washburn says K9 units tracked the suspect to a nearby area of Guntersville Lake where his scent was lost.

Pierce is a white male with brown hair, stands about 5 foot 10 inches and weighs around 150 pounds, Washburn says.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pierce, contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-7525.