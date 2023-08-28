ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab Police Department (APD) says it is looking for a missing man with dementia.

Police Chief Shane Washburn told News 19 Monday night that APD is looking for 76-year-old Willie Watwood, who went missing earlier in the evening. The chief said Watwood has dementia and is missing near the Arab landfill.

According to Washburn described Watwood as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 166 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

Willie Watwood (Arab Police Department)

The chief said APD is currently working to get he Marshall County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the area to help with the search for Watwood.

Washburn asked that anyone with any information on Watwood’s whereabouts should call APD at (256) 586-8124.