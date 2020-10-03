Arab NOAA Weather Radio transmitter offline

ARAB, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville says the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Arab went offline Saturday morning.

According to the Weather Service, a communication issue is responsible for the outage, which started at 7:55 a.m. on WNG-642, which broadcasts on 162.525 MHz.

Alternate transmitters include:

  • Cullman (WWF-66 on 162.450 MHz) – covers Cullman County
  • Henegar (WWF-44 on 162.500 MHz) – covers DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties
  • Huntsville (KIH-20 on 162.400 MHz) – covers Madison County

The Weather Service said technicians were on the way, but there was no estimate on when the transmitter will be back online.

