MONTGOMERY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the conviction of a Florida man convicted of attempted murder in Marshall County.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said that the court affirmed the conviction of 29-year-old Shadrack Alcime for attempted murder in 2021 on Friday. Alcime was convicted of attempted murder after a 2019 incident where he shot at an Albertville police officer.

Marshall said evidence at trial showed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Alcime was driving a Nissan Xterra when he almost hit two other drivers in the Albertville area. The drivers called the police and officers eventually initiated a traffic stop.

Marshall said then Officer Bobby Banister of the Albertville Police Department stopped Alcime however, Alcime fled the scene while firing a handgun several times at Banister, who pursued him. Banister was not wounded and Alcime was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder.

Alcime was convicted on June 8, 2021, and sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder.

Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeal and the court affirmed the conviction on March 17.