ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Thursday, according to the Arab Police Department (APD).

Officers responded to a shooting call in the Little Creek Road area around 6:40 p.m.

APD said one person was Med Flighted to Huntsville Hospital. Authorities say they have one other person in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation, and APD said more information including the suspect’s identity will be released soon.