Anglers competing in annual Bassmaster Elite Tournament on Lake Guntersville

LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been a big week out at Lake Guntersville, as anglers from all over the country have descended on the lake for the Bassmaster Elite Tournament.

Saturday marks the final launch for the finalists this year. Over 80 anglers took to the water for the first day of the tournament Wednesday, and now, only 10 remain.

It’s been a very tight competition with the top six anglers all within three pounds of that coveted lead spot. Eight Alabama natives entered the tournament and three still remain.

The final weigh-in will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Goose Pond, and the first place winner will receive $100,000.