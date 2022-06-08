ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is hosting the American Made Music festival this weekend.
Musical guests at the fest include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey & Vincent, and Jimmy Fortune. Additional artists include Jolly String Quartet, Sweet Tea Trio, and Jake Hoot.
The two-day event is set for June 10-11 with doors opening at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $60. All ticket buyers will also receive a complimentary Sand Mountain Park day pass.
The day pass includes access to all amenities such as the outdoor water park, sand volleyball courts, and more. For a full list of amenities included, click here. The pass is valid through June 9-12 and included for one-day and two-day ticket buyers.
Here is the lineup for Friday, June 10:
- 2 p.m. – Doors Open
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Jolly String Quartet
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Jimmy Fortune
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Dinner Break
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Dailey & Vincent
- 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Martina McBride
Here is the lineup for Saturday, June 11:
- 2 p.m. – Doors Open
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Sweet Tea Trio
- 4 p.m to 5 p.m. – Jake Hoot
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Dinner Break
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Dailey & Vincent
- 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Diamond Rio
For more information on the event and ticket pricing, click here. To purchase your tickets, click here.