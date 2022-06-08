ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is hosting the American Made Music festival this weekend.

Musical guests at the fest include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey & Vincent, and Jimmy Fortune. Additional artists include Jolly String Quartet, Sweet Tea Trio, and Jake Hoot.

The two-day event is set for June 10-11 with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $60. All ticket buyers will also receive a complimentary Sand Mountain Park day pass.

The day pass includes access to all amenities such as the outdoor water park, sand volleyball courts, and more. For a full list of amenities included, click here. The pass is valid through June 9-12 and included for one-day and two-day ticket buyers.

Here is the lineup for Friday, June 10:

2 p.m. – Doors Open

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Jolly String Quartet

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Jimmy Fortune

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Dinner Break

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Dailey & Vincent

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Martina McBride

Here is the lineup for Saturday, June 11:

2 p.m. – Doors Open

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Sweet Tea Trio

4 p.m to 5 p.m. – Jake Hoot

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Dinner Break

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Dailey & Vincent

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Diamond Rio

For more information on the event and ticket pricing, click here. To purchase your tickets, click here.